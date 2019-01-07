Tree falls, kills man on UC Berkeley campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The weekend storm caused a fatal accident on the UC Berkeley campus. A 250 foot eucalyptus tree fell Sunday afternoon, crushing a vehicle and killing the driver inside. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
BERKELEY, Calif. --
The weekend storm caused a fatal accident on the UC Berkeley campus. A 250 foot eucalyptus tree fell Sunday afternoon, crushing a vehicle and killing the driver inside.

The coroner has identified the man as Alexander Grant, 32, of Novato.

RELATED: Powerful wind gusts up to 70 mph cause flooding, down trees, power lines across Bay Area

The tree came crashing down on the vehicle Sunday around 3:48 p.m. The conditions were wet and windy.

All my life, I've never had anything like this happen to me. I've seen trees come down," said adjunct professor Paul Lum, who routinely walks around campus. "Yesterday, it was a pretty large storm."

Gayley Road, near the Greek Theater, was closed for much of the day as tree service workers continued to clean up debris. They even chopped down another eucalyptus tree nearby.

"Let's hope it was a freak accident. I doubt it's going to be something that continues to happen but definitely something the campus should be aware of," said Brandon Wood, a graduate student.

Campus officials say they're in the process of reviewing ongoing tree assessments.

RELATED: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn

Last month, a protest delayed the removal of dozens of trees from UC-owned 'People's Park' in Berkeley. Trees are being cut down as part of a wider project to catch up on deferred maintenance.

Students believe more can be done to better maintain the trees.

"Look at the structural integrity of some of these trees to make sure it's not dangerous to anybody," said Wood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallsevere weatherstorm damagewindwind damagerainstormUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Top Stories
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened
Attempted homicide of correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Man arrested in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting
Show More
IRS workers to rally over shutdown on Thursday
Social media linked to higher risk of depression in teen girls
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight
United Airlines changes emotional support animal policies
More News