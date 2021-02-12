burglary

Southeast Fresno bike shop burglarized, police say

Investigators found the front door pried open and at least six e-bikes and mountain bikes missing.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a bike shop was burglarized in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Officers were called to Trek Fresno just before 4:00 am. The store, formerly known as Sunnyside Bikes, is on the corner of Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Investigators found the front door pried open and at least six e-bikes and mountain bikes missing.

The store's manager said the average price of each bike stolen is between $1,500 to $1,800.

Police say the store and neighboring GB3 gym have surveillance cameras. Investigators are hopeful they'll be able to identify the suspect's vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastburglarytheftcrimebikes
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Police warn of rise in break-ins, burglaries, and thefts in northeast Fresno
2 arrested for breaking into Visalia home, police say
Man tried to break into Clovis home using hunting knife, police say
Dr. Dre's home target of burglary ring while he was hospitalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virginia man facing federal charges after allegedly grooming, kidnapping Fresno 12-year-old
Police warn of rise in break-ins, burglaries, and thefts in northeast Fresno
Fresno father, son die of COVID-19 within hours of each other
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Some CVS pharmacies start administering COVID-19 vaccines
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
Show More
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
2 accused of murdering 42-year-old man in Kings County
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
Local restaurants hiring as they look to reopen
Sanger man arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires
More TOP STORIES News