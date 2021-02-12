FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a bike shop was burglarized in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.
Officers were called to Trek Fresno just before 4:00 am. The store, formerly known as Sunnyside Bikes, is on the corner of Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.
Investigators found the front door pried open and at least six e-bikes and mountain bikes missing.
The store's manager said the average price of each bike stolen is between $1,500 to $1,800.
Police say the store and neighboring GB3 gym have surveillance cameras. Investigators are hopeful they'll be able to identify the suspect's vehicle.
Southeast Fresno bike shop burglarized, police say
Investigators found the front door pried open and at least six e-bikes and mountain bikes missing.
BURGLARY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More