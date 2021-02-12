Southeast Fresno bike shop burglarized, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a bike shop was burglarized in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.Officers were called to Trek Fresno just before 4:00 am. The store, formerly known as Sunnyside Bikes, is on the corner of Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.Investigators found the front door pried open and at least six e-bikes and mountain bikes missing.The store's manager said the average price of each bike stolen is between $1,500 to $1,800.Police say the store and neighboring GB3 gym have surveillance cameras. Investigators are hopeful they'll be able to identify the suspect's vehicle.