QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen is a completely different quarterback

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

  • Bills the favorite in the AFC East?
  • Josh Allen's deep ball accuracy development
  • Is Derek Carr underappreciated with the Raiders?
  • Why the 49ers are missing Jimmy Garoppolo so much
  • What Juju Hughes can do to make the Rams starting defense
  • Why the Steelers are the sleeper team to watch
  • When Kalen DeBoer should start prepping for Hawaii in Week 1
