QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 49ers a team poised to make noise down the stretch

"Whatever it takes win" from Josh Allen & Bills

What's leading to 49ers success after being ravaged by injuries?

Are the 6-5 Raiders a playoff team?

Revisiting Trent's week 5 pick for a breakout team

Whose stock are you buying from the teams we think are making the playoffs?

Broncos QB situation

Fresno State back on the field after 3 weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.