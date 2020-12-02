QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 49ers a team poised to make noise down the stretch
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
"Whatever it takes win" from Josh Allen & Bills What's leading to 49ers success after being ravaged by injuries? Are the 6-5 Raiders a playoff team? Revisiting Trent's week 5 pick for a breakout team Whose stock are you buying from the teams we think are making the playoffs? Broncos QB situation Fresno State back on the field after 3 weeks
Related topics:
sportsfresnosan francisco 49ersqbalas vegas raiders
sportsfresnosan francisco 49ersqbalas vegas raiders
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News