QB&A Dilfer: Titans remind Dilfer of his Super Bowl team in 2000

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Conference Championship Games approaching, Trent Dilfer tells Stephen Hicks the similarities between his 2000 Ravens and this year's Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics:

What makes the 49ers defense so great

How Davante Adams has separated himself

Previewing the NFC Championship

KC's "switch"

How TEN was able to stop Lamar Jackson

Why the Titans could win the Super Bowl
