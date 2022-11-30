Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.

Although a deal hasn't been formalized, the sides are expected to come to terms in the upcoming days, sources told Thamel.

Dilfer is currently the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, where the nationally-ranked team is set to play for its second straight state championship on Thursday.

The former Fresno State quarterback played for the Bulldogs from 1991-1993. His #12 is one of nine retired jerseys in FS history. Dilfer was drafted in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft and would go on to win Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens.

After Kalen DeBoer's departure from FS to Washington, Dilfer expressed an interest in coaching at the college ranks, telling Action News, "If that is something that presented itself, it is something I would really, really strongly consider."

Dilfer was also an NFL analyst for ESPN and contributes to Action News with QB &A with Sports Director Stephen Hicks.

ESPN contributed to this report.