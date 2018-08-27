MURDER

Trial continues for man accused of deadly cane knife stabbing

Curtis Michael Davis is facing 26 years to life for the murder of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We are getting our first look at the alleged murder weapon used in the case against Curtis Michael Davis.

The Fresno man is facing 26 years to life for the murder of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson.

Witnesses say Davis fatally stabbed the victim after the two got into a verbal argument outside the Country Mart on East North and South Elm Avenues in Southwest Fresno

Detectives recovered the weapon that is described as a cane with a two-foot blade hidden inside.

Officers say Davis asked the victim to buy him a beer inside the store when the two began to argue and it escalated into Jackson getting killed.

Surveillance video shows Davis entering his apartment complex shortly after the deadly holding the cane.
"This time it looked like he wasn't using the cane he was carrying it. He still had it in his left hand but he wasn't supporting himself on it," said Fresno Police Department Detective Benito Soto.

Police quickly located Davis at his apartment where he was questioned and examined

"This is Mr. Davis' right index finger the small cut," said Crime Scene Technician Janet May.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday as the case against Curtis Michael Davis continues
