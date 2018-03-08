FRESNO COUNTY

Trial offers look into chaos as man opened fire in Fresno Co. Jail

EMBED </>More Videos

More footage was presented in court Thursday in the case against Thong Vang (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More footage for attorneys to dissect and jurors to pour over was presented in court in Downtown Fresno on Thursday in the case against Thong Vang.

Fresno County Corrections Sergeant Christopher Curran's Taser camera captured a different perspective from the one offered Wednesday in the trial's opening day for the 2016 shooting at the Fresno County Jail that severely injured two correctional officers.

"I heard shots when I came out of the vestibule, so by the time I got to (the jailhouse lobby), I had heard shots," said Sgt. Curran.

On that fateful day Sgt. Curran served as a member of the jail's special emergency response team.

Sgt. Curran testified he used his Taser on Vang while the suspect was being confronted by Officer Juanita Davila. "I acquired the target which was the defendant. Davila moved over so I had a good shot. I took it. It went to his left shoulder and somewhere on his upper abdomen."

Fresno County Corrections Lieutenant Michael Porter said he grabbed his .45 caliber department-issued handgun and headed to the jailhouse lobby after sensing there was trouble over the radio.

"I heard a bang," said Lt. Porter. "Once I proceeded through the door, looked up and Mr. Vang was then looking at me." Lt. Porter fired his weapon five times without hitting the suspect.

Thong Vang is facing up to 102 years to life in prison.

The trial will resume Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingjailfresnocourtFresno CountyFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New video from Fresno County jail shooting and victim's perspective as trial opens
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News