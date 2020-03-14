Community & Events

Fresno preschoolers participate in Trike-A-Thon to raise money for kids with cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids at Cross City Christian Preschool in northeast Fresno dressed up as superheroes for St. Jude and participated in Trike-A-Thon.

The students are three to five years old and raised money for kids at St. Jude who are going through cancer treatment.

Parents and staff cheered on the tiny heroes as they rode around a track at the school campus.

About 215 students joined in on the fun.

Directors say the kids are learning important lessons.

This is the sixth annual Trike-A-Thon at CrossCity preschool.

The goal was to raise $15,000.

Last year, they were able to donate $21,000 to St. Jude's to help families who are battling childhood cancer.
