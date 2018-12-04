FL trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car while investigating accident

A Florida trooper was struck by an out-of-control car.

HOBE SOUND, Florida --
A trooper in Florida was investigating a crash when a spinning, out-of-control car struck him and tossed him into the air.

The crash happened on I-95 in Hobe Sound.

Somehow, the trooper, Mithil Patel, 31, was able to push another man beside him out of the way just seconds before being hit himself.

Patel is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

