FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to enjoy the outdoors, a popular tradition in the North Valley may be the way to go.The 25th annual Lake McSwain Trout Derby will be held this Saturday.The derby will run from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Adults will have to pay a $25 fee to participate.Kids 16 and under can fish for free and must be accompanied by an adult.Anglers will also have to pay the park's entry fee. Some limited campsites are still available at the lake as well as nearby Lake McClure.All participants are asked to register for the fishing event as soon as possible using the FishDonkey app.