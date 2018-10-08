Many were in awe on Sunday night after a truck flipped through the air and landed on top of a car in central Arizona.
No one was hurt in the crash.
The woman driving the white pickup told authorities a truck traveling in the lane next to her had hit her truck and caused her to lose control of her vehicle.
She said she then hit another car head on which caused her truck to flip and land on top of a red sedan.
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
