Rental truck filled with 420 pounds of marijuana found in Connecticut

DARIEN, Connecticut -- Two Los Angeles men face drug charges in Connecticut after troopers pulled over a rental truck filled with marijuana.

Police say the U-Haul truck was stopped on Interstate 95 in Darien on Friday afternoon for a traffic violation when the trooper noticed that something didn't smell right.

Drug sniffing dogs were called in to help and found 420 pounds of marijuana in the truck's cargo bed.

The men, 27-year-old Kevin Conrado and 23-year-old Vahe Manjikian are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell.

They were being held Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bonds.

State Police posted a photo on Twitter of the dogs involved in the search, with the drugs stacked behind them.
Related topics:
marijuanadrug bust
