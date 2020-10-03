Coronavirus

Local officials say President Trump's diagnosis is a reminder COVID-19 is still prevalent

'The worst thing that can happen is that we have false expectations that it's dying down.'
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In tweet after tweet, US and state representatives shared their well wishes and prayers for President Trump and the First Lady after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

After the news broke, Dr. Adam Rajoulh with St. Agnes Medical Center had some words of advice.

"It is a friendly reminder that this is still serious and it is prevalent and that nobody is immune to coronavirus," he said.

"The worst thing that can happen is that we have false expectations that it's dying down - which the numbers are decreasing, that doesn't mean things can't change. They change fast," he added.

He said his single biggest tip was to wear a mask.

Right now, Fresno County is in the red tier - which means more businesses have opened up.

With more than one million people living in the county, public health officer Rais Vohra said he's concerned with how people respond to these openings.

"We may slide backwards if people are not careful. It's up to everyone to make good decisions every single day," he said.

On Friday, local lawmakers took to Twitter to wish President Trump and his family well during these times.

16th District Representative Jim Costa released this statement:
"As Coronavirus reaches the highest levels of our government, it's clear we need to act swiftly and decisively to bring relief to the American people. I'm hopeful this development will push negotiators to come to an agreement. We're all in this together."



President Trump has suspended his re-election campaign events and is at Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnodonald trumpcoronavirusmelania trumppresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump's age, health woes raise his risk for serious COVID-19 illness
State COVID-19 calculations 'don't match up' as Fresno County reopens in red tier
Central California coronavirus cases
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Creek Fire evacuees told to pack up and leave Clovis hotel
Stabbing suspect shot by Fresno police officer dies from injuries, deputy chief says
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas
Fresno's Cornerstone Church to hold drive-through food giveaway
Creek Fire: 312,063 acres burned, 45% contained
Show More
Creek Fire command center split up into 3 locations
Large-scale Amazon project coming to Visalia's industrial park
State COVID-19 calculations 'don't match up' as Fresno County reopens in red tier
This Fresno food truck sells authentic Philly cheesesteaks
Creek Fire: Family starts fund to help rebuild Shaver Lake community
More TOP STORIES News