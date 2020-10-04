Coronavirus

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans think Trump did not take coronavirus risk seriously enough, appropriate precautions: POLL

By Adam Kelsey
WASHINGTON -- As President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after contracting COVID-19 this week, nearly three out of every four Americans doubt that he took seriously the threat posed to his well being and the steps necessary to avoid contracting the virus, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

In two separate questions, an identical 72% said that Trump took neither the "risk of contracting the virus seriously enough," nor "the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health." The poll was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel on Friday and Saturday, following Trump's positive test early Friday morning.

In each of these two questions over two in five (43%) Republicans hold the negative sentiments about Trump's mindset and preventative actions regarding the coronavirus, compared to 95% and 94% of Democrats, respectively.

On Saturday, shortly after a press briefing in which the president's team of doctors said that he was "doing very well" and in "exceptionally good spirits," a "source familiar with the president's health" provided the White House press pool with a starker picture.

Trump's "vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," the source said.

Click here for the full ABC News report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctors say Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly
2 US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors say Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Creek Fire evacuees told to pack up and leave Clovis hotel
Stabbing suspect shot by Fresno police officer dies from injuries, deputy chief says
Creek Fire: Event held in NW Fresno to help victims, animals impacted by flames
Creek Fire: 315,413 acres burned, 62% contained
Fresno County sheriff's deputy crashes into ambulance while responding to call
Show More
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
46-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in east central Fresno
SQF Complex Fire: 154,983 acres burned, 61% contained
River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas
Fresno's Cornerstone Church to hold drive-through food giveaway
More TOP STORIES News