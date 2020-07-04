Business

President Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House voted on Wednesday to approve the extension of the program after the Republican-controlled Senate did the same.

Trump had been expected to sign the measure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businessu.s. & worldloanspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
Local firefighters preparing for dangerous 4th of July weekend
Rescue underway for woman who fell down ravine in Tulare County
Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County
Central California coronavirus cases
House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno, all residents safe
Thousands gather for 4th of July fireworks show in Fresno County
Show More
Employee at Dutch Bros location in Fresno tests positive for coronavirus
2 people killed in fiery car crash near Porterville
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Coronavirus scams are on the rise, Better Business Bureau warns
Tulare County may bring back 'stay at home' orders if COVID-19 case continues to surge
More TOP STORIES News