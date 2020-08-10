Politics

Trump abruptly escorted out of White House briefing room after shooting near White House

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a "shooting" outside the White House that was "under control."

"There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital," Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. "It was the suspect who was shot," Trump said.

VIDEO: Trump discusses security incident at White House
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump discusses a shooting that happened outside the White House during a press briefing on Monday, August 10.



Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.



The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: "I don't know. Do I seem rattled?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housesecret servicepresident donald trumpwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified School District provides update on plans for 2020-21 school year
Student portals for SCCCD down on first day of semester
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Show More
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
Woman hit by car while chasing man who stole her purse at north Fresno business
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
More TOP STORIES News