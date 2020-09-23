Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power after 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the upcoming presidential election to Joe Biden.During a White House news conference, Trump was asked by a reporter: "Win, lose, or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election? There has been rioting in Louisville, there has been rioting in many cities across this country, red and your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?""Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster," Trump said before the reporter asking the question interjected: "I understand that. People are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there's a peaceful transferral of power?"He went on to stoke baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots."Get rid of the ballots and...we'll have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. You know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know better than anybody else," Trump answered before calling on another reporter to ask a different question.