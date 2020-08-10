Politics

Trump says RNC acceptance speech will happen at White House or Gettysburg

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.," he tweeted.



He tweeted that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.

Both sites are federal property raising legal and ethical issues for their use in a political event. The Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania could also resurface the president's defense of monuments to heroes of Confederacy.

Trump's original plans to address the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, were upended by the coronavirus. Now almost the entirety of the convention will be conducted virtually.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirus2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Student portals for SCCCD down on first day of semester
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
Fresno Unified School District to provide update on plans for 2020-21 school year
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Show More
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
Man breaks into Porterville house, attacks resident with bat
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News