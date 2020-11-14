Politics

Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations: WATCH LIVE

WASHINGTON -- Protesters were seen gathering in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, cheering President Donald Trump's motorcade as it passed.

The president on Friday had teased an appearance at planned demonstrations. Trump has largely hunkered down inside the White House since the election.

Trump was spotted in golfing attire, waving from the motorcade as enthusiastic supporters chanted "USA."

Supporters also waved Trump flags and carried signs, chanting "Four More Years" and "Stop the Fraud."
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump speaks publically for the first time in days as President-elect Joe Biden eyes transition.


After Trump's election loss, Trump supporters protested at state capitols across the country Saturday, refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won by fraud.

Demonstrators protesting Trump were also seen gathered at Trump National Golf Club as the president's motorcade arrived.

President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, is moving forward with transition plans, meeting with transition advisers in Delaware and calling Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment."

The Biden transition team and the Trump administration are in a standoff over whether Biden should be granted access to federal resources allocated for the transition of power. The General Services Administration (GSA), headed by a Trump appointee, has yet to officially recognize Biden as the victor in the election, preventing Biden's team from gaining full access to government funds and security information.

But a growing number of Republican senators are calling on the administration to start giving Biden classified intelligence briefings, a sign that support for Trump's refusal to concede the election may be waning among his allies on Capitol Hill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.election resultsprotestvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Change your Thanksgiving plans now, Valley officials urge families
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
Woman loses control of car and crashes into vineyard
Man shot while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition
Show More
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run
New 'neighborhood brewery' opening in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News