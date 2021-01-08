Politics

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account for 'risk of further incitement of violence'

By Tali Arbel, AP Technology Writer
WASHINGTON -- Twitter banned President Donald Trump's account Friday, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter initially suspended Trump's account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Twitter's move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. He has used Twitter to announce policy changes, challenge opponents, insult enemies, praise his allies (and himself), and to spread misinformation.



Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors. But in a lengthy explanation posted on its blog Friday, the company said recent Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In those tweets, Trump stated that he will not be attending the inauguration and referred to his supporters as "American Patriots," saying they will have "a GIANT VOICE long into the future." Twitter said these statements "are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so."

The company said "plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021. "

Twitter said its policy enables world leaders to speak to the public, but that these accounts "are not above our rules entirely" and can't use Twitter to incite violence. Trump had roughly 89 million followers.

EMBED More News Videos

The suspensions are the toughest stance many social media platforms have taken against Trump. Among the videos deleted was the president's address to supporters who stormed the capital.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinternetsocial mediatechnologytwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal tenant protection plan could reduce Fresno homelessness
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Man found shot dead inside Visalia hotel room, police say
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Capitol Police officer dies after riots
Show More
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Democratic momentum builds for potential fast-track impeachment next week
Pfizer vaccine works against COVID variant, study suggests
TurboTax expects 'most' customers to receive stimulus payments today
Valley health departments working to keep residents informed on COVID vaccine availability
More TOP STORIES News