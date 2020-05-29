Politics

Trump says US to sanction China for handling of Hong Kong, terminate relationship with WHO

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said that the United States is "terminating" its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying that the group hasn't made appropriate coronavirus reforms.

He also announced that the U.S. will sanction the Chinese officials responsible for eroding the autonomy of Hong Kong.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
