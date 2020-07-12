fox news

Tucker Carlson's top writer resigns after racist, sexist posts revealed

Fox News leaders say they "strongly condemn this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior"
NEW YORK -- Tucker Carlson's top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.

Neff began working on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2016 and was known as Carlson's top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.

Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff's "horrendous and deeply offensive" comments.

"We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staffers.

"Neff's abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force," they wrote.

Scott and Wallace said Carlson would address Neff's conduct on his show Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfox newsracismu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FOX NEWS
Fox News anchor fired after sexual misconduct allegation
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Kimmel, Hannity spar over FLOTUS joke
Your thoughts about these brands likely reflect your political views
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dead after crash involving big rig and 6 cars in Merced County
Evacuation order issued near Corrine Lake due to vegetation fire in Madera Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
26-year-old Madera woman killed after crashing car, landing inside canal
Show More
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions
Northeast Fresno church helping kids prepare for upcoming school year
More TOP STORIES News