TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit organization is looking for volunteers to help with its operation.Tulare Animal Services need people to come to the shelter to take the dogs out on walks.According to officials with the shelter, the animals have been getting stressed in their kennels. They would benefit from some extra attention and exercise.The volunteer gig is open to anyone who loves dogs and wants to help dogs in need.Anyone interested in helping should call the Tulare Animal Services office. It's open five days a week, Monday through Friday.