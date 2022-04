TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a bar fight in Tulare, police said.Officers were called to Slick's Bar on Tulare Avenue at about 1:30 am Monday after receiving reports of a shooting.Investigators say a man had been in an argument with two other people. At some point, he was hit in the head with a bottle.He wasn't able to tell the police much because of the nature of his head injury.Police say despite initial reports, there was no evidence a shooting took place.No one has been arrested.