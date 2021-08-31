2 arrested in connection to Tulare burglary, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police have arrested two suspects connected to a booming burglary.The thieves used a stolen pickup truck to bash their way into a business.Video shows Chevy Silverado smashing into a business near Avenue 232 and Road 140.A pair of thieves can also be seen jumping out of the truck and pulling piles of new clothes from the business.In all, they took more than $1,500 dollars worth of merchandise before speeding off.Police managed to identify that truck and found out it was stolen.Detectives tracked it down and arrested 44-year-old Robert McMath and 22-year-old Madison Orta in connection to the crime.