2 arrested in connection to Tulare burglary, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police have arrested two suspects connected to a booming burglary.
The thieves used a stolen pickup truck to bash their way into a business.
Video shows Chevy Silverado smashing into a business near Avenue 232 and Road 140.
A pair of thieves can also be seen jumping out of the truck and pulling piles of new clothes from the business.
In all, they took more than $1,500 dollars worth of merchandise before speeding off.
Police managed to identify that truck and found out it was stolen.
Detectives tracked it down and arrested 44-year-old Robert McMath and 22-year-old Madison Orta in connection to the crime.
