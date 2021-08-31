2 arrested in connection to Tulare burglary, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested in connection to Tulare burglary, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police have arrested two suspects connected to a booming burglary.

The thieves used a stolen pickup truck to bash their way into a business.

Video shows Chevy Silverado smashing into a business near Avenue 232 and Road 140.

A pair of thieves can also be seen jumping out of the truck and pulling piles of new clothes from the business.

In all, they took more than $1,500 dollars worth of merchandise before speeding off.

Police managed to identify that truck and found out it was stolen.

Detectives tracked it down and arrested 44-year-old Robert McMath and 22-year-old Madison Orta in connection to the crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareburglary
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News