BREAKING: @TulareDA has filed criminal charges against two local police officers. Expect more information later this afternoon. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/d68mSDdeqt — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) November 16, 2018

The @TulareDA charged two @Visaliapd narcotics detectives with a series of crimes.

Shane Logan and Bryan Ferreira are accused of filing false police reports, conspiracy, perjury, unauthorized DMV record disclosure.

The complaint is 43 counts, mostly felonies. https://t.co/xdKw1DLCI7 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 16, 2018

Here’s a partial list of the charges. pic.twitter.com/SeRts7dHyp — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 16, 2018

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and the Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar plan to hold a news conference to discuss criminal charges filed Friday against two police officers.The charges come after a "lengthy investigation," according to a statement provided to news organizations.No more information has been provided at this time, but a news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday where investigators are expected to provide details on the charges.Stay with Action News for updates.