TULARE COUNTY

Tulare Co. DA, Visalia Police Chief to hold news conference discussing charges against 2 police officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and the Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar plan to hold a news conference to discuss criminal charges filed Friday against two police officers.



The charges come after a "lengthy investigation," according to a statement provided to news organizations.


No more information has been provided at this time, but a news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday where investigators are expected to provide details on the charges.

Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tulare countypolice officerofficer chargedTulare CountyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare hospital board to consider settling with former manager, HCCA
Black Labrador mix found tied up and left to die in Tulare County
FOUND: Man kidnapped from gas station in Tulare County
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
More tulare county
Top Stories
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
High School Water Polo Championships cancelled due to unhealthy air
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
Gas prices drop this month
EXCLUSIVE: Man who believes he accidentally started an East Central Fresno apartment fire speaks out
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
Show More
Two Hanford P.D. officers crash during high-speed pursuit on HWY 99, suspect arrested
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Driver charged in Ind. bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
More News