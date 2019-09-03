Tulare Co. deputy shoots K9 after it mistakes detective as carjacking suspect

Ricardo Acgruirre was arrested at the scene. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A K9 deputy was taken to the veterinarian after a deputy was forced to shoot the dog because it mistook an undercover detective as a carjacking suspect, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say deputies tried to pull over a carjacking suspect around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday near Inyo and West in Tulare. However, the suspect, identified as Ricardo Aguirre, got out of the car and started running.A deputy deployed a K9 and a detective started running after Aguirre. During the pursuit, the K9 mistook the detective, who was dressed in plain clothes, as the suspect and started attacking him.Sheriff's officials say the deputy was unable to get the K9 off the detective and was forced to shoot the dog.The Sheriff's Office says the K9 is in surgery at the vet and is expected to survive his injuries.Acgruirre was arrested at the scene.The Tulare Police Department is now investigating the incident as requested by Sheriff Boudreaux.