Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 57-year-old dairy owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Tulare County, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 352, between Road 100 and Road 112, north of Visalia just before 2:30 p.m.



The victim was identified by sheriff's officials as 57-year-old Tony Dragt, a local dairy owner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting, and detectives are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for more updates.

The video above is from a previous broadcast.
