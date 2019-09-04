tulare county sheriff's office

Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A K9 deputy was taken to the veterinarian after an undercover detective was forced to shoot the dog because it mistook him as a carjacking suspect, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say detectives tried to pull over a carjacking suspect around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday near Inyo and West in Tulare. However, the suspect, identified as Ricardo Aguirre, got out of the car and started running.

A deputy deployed the K9 and a detective started running after Aguirre. During the pursuit, the K9 mistook the detective, who was dressed in plain clothes, as the suspect and started attacking him.

Sheriff's officials say the detective was unable to get the K9 off and was forced to shoot the dog once in the neck in the lot of Estevez Auto Repair.

Action News spoke with the shop's owner about what he witnessed.

"And just out of nowhere I seen a guy run through here, through the inside and went through the back door and I don't know if he jumped the fence or not and that's when all the cops went through here again," said Jorge Estevez.

The Sheriff's Office says the K9 is in surgery at the vet and is expected to survive his injuries.

Aguirre was arrested at the scene. He will be booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Ricardo Acgruirre was arrested at the scene. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)



The Tulare Police Department is now investigating the incident as requested by Sheriff Boudreaux.
