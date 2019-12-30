Tulare County man arrested for smearing feces on church, throwing oranges and eggs at it

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and charged him with vandalizing church property in Dinuba.The pastor of the Iglesia Christiana Fuente de Vida church told deputies someone smeared feces on the door, egged the building and threw oranges on the fence.The person also left bananas in the mailbox.Deputies say video surveillance and information from similar incidents in the past led them to a nearby home, from where they took 48-year-old Danny Lee Terpin into custody.They say he has a history of intimidating church members by yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures at them.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.