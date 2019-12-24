Tulare Co. online predators named, shamed and arrested for trying to have sex with children

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested 11 men as part of an investigation into online sexual predators.According to deputies, the 11 suspects walked into a house where they thought they were meeting either a 14-year-old girl or a 15-year-old boy for sex.The boy and the girl were fake accounts set up as decoys by the sheriff's office as part of an undercover operation similar to the ones on TV show 'To Catch A Predator'.The 11 men are only the tip of the iceberg.The sheriff's office says nearly 50 men expressed sexual interest and sent explicit pictures online to try to solicit their decoys. The 11 men, ranging in age from 18 to 45 and residents of cities in Tulare County, were the ones who physically entered the house to meet them.According to the sheriff's office, these are the men who were arrested as part of the operation: