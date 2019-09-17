dui crash

Tulare County woman sentenced 19 years to life in prison for killing two in DUI crash

A Tulare County judge handed down the sentence to Cheyenne Wyllie, 28, in a Visalia courtroom on Tuesday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Springville woman has been sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for a deadly 2016 DUI crash.

In August, Wyllie pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder against 69-year-old Angelita Espinosa and 10-year-old Jamie Espinosa, as well as felony driving under the influence causing injury with the special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

On March 26, 2016, Wyllie ran a stop sign at the intersection of Avenue 200 and Spacer Drive slamming into a minivan driven by the Espinosa family.

Angelita and Jamie were killed as a result of that crash.

Police determined that Wyllie had a blood alcohol content of .21%.

According to court documents, Wyllie had spent that evening drinking at a downtown Visalia restaurant and at a friend's house. Evidence shows that Wyllie sent text messages to friends and family detailing her drinking and her intention to drive, even though she received several text messages telling her not to.

"The word 'closure' is a difficult word to use in a tragic case like this. Just because the court process has ended doesn't mean the Espinosa family will be made whole again. Cheyenne Wyllie took what can never be given back," said District Attorney Tim Ward.

Under current California law, Wyllie must serve 19 years and 4 months in prison before she is eligible for parole.
