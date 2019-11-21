Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 miles an hour, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Councilmember Greg Nunley will soon face a judge after authorities say he was stopped for street racing down a Visalia thoroughfare."They appeared to be traveling at speeds just below 100 miles per hour," said Visalia Police Sergeant Gary Williams.On Wednesday, The Tulare County District attorney filed several charges against Nunley for speeding, reckless driving, and failing to carry a license.Williams said an officer spotted a 2005 Ferrari and two other vehicles racing each other down Mooney Boulevard in May earlier this year.He said the driver of the Ferrari, later determined to be Nunley, was going a little under 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour street."There is a lot of traffic in that area. We have a lot of transients in that roadway," Williams said.Nunley's legal battles don't end there.Earlier this year, Nunley filed a claim against the city he represents, demanding they pay him more than $16 million after his attorneys say the city hurt his reputation and finances by applying unfair standards to his developing practice.The council denied that claim, but Mayor Jose Sigala said Nunley fired back - this time with a lawsuit.Sigala said he's now concerned about a potential conflict of interest."It raises some concern with not just the council but the public if there's an item that goes before the council, will he vote for it or not? Will he vote to keep the money within the city?" said Sigala.The Tulare City attorney says even if Nunley were to be convicted, it wouldn't affect his position on the council since the charges are misdemeanors.Action News tried to reach out to Nunley several times but has yet to receive a response.He is expected to be in court on November 26th.