Tulare County Animal Services launches Adventure Paws program

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Animal Services has launched a new program for residents to hang out with furry friends.

Adventure Paws lets you take one dog from the shelter out for a day of fun!

You must be 18 years old and have a reliable car to participate in the program.

Tulare County Animal Services will provide all the dogs' supplies, including a leash, collar and water bowl.

Participants will pick up the dog between 9 and 10 am and bring them back before 2 pm.

