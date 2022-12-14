WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tulare County Animal Services launches Adventure Paws program

Adventure Paws is a program that lets you take one dog from the shelter out for a day of fun!

KFSN logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 7:01PM

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Animal Services has launched a new program for residents to hang out with furry friends.

Adventure Paws lets you take one dog from the shelter out for a day of fun!

You must be 18 years old and have a reliable car to participate in the program.

Tulare County Animal Services will provide all the dogs' supplies, including a leash, collar and water bowl.

Participants will pick up the dog between 9 and 10 am and bring them back before 2 pm.

If you would like to sign up, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW