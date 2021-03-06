Flames break out at mobile home in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters responded quickly after flames broke out at a mobile home in Tulare County.

The fire broke out at Avenue 168 and Road 167 in the Woodville community Friday night.

Fire crews arrived and found some heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home.

They quickly knocked those flames down and spent several hours taking care of hot spots inside the home.

Investigators haven't reported the extent of the damage those flames did -- or provided a cause for this fire.
