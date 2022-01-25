Wallets and cell phones stolen from fieldworkers in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are searching for armed robbery suspects who they say targeted people working in a field.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Road 158 and Ivanhoe Drive in Visalia just after noon on Monday.

When deputies got there, they learned that a dark-colored SUV approached three people working in a field.

They say two men got out while another stayed in the driver's seat.

We're told they were armed with a handgun and rifle and took wallets and cell phones from the victims.

The sheriff's office says the two men got back into the SUV and took off.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
