Store employee robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County, deputies say

Store employee robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives need your help to find the man who pistol-whipped a cashier in the South Valley.

Just before 7 pm Wednesday, a man walked into the Dollar General store off Road 192 in Poplar.

Deputies say he approached the cashier, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the woman working the register.

The suspect then hit the clerk with his gun before taking off with an unknown amount of cash.

The employee suffered minor injuries in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
