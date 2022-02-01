2 cases of COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 subvariant confirmed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed two cases of the Omicron BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant in Tulare County.The CDC confirmed BA.2 is circulating at a low level in the US.The World Health Organization maintains that BA.2 is not a "variant of concern," meaning there is no current evidence to suggest this new subvariant will worsen COVID-19 transmission, illness severity, or efficacy of vaccines and public health efforts like masking and social distancing.The conditions of the two with the subvariant is not known.