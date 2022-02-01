Health & Fitness

2 cases of COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 subvariant confirmed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed two cases of the Omicron BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant in Tulare County.

The CDC confirmed BA.2 is circulating at a low level in the US.

The World Health Organization maintains that BA.2 is not a "variant of concern," meaning there is no current evidence to suggest this new subvariant will worsen COVID-19 transmission, illness severity, or efficacy of vaccines and public health efforts like masking and social distancing.

The conditions of the two with the subvariant is not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countycoronavirus california
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Fresno County sees a drop in deaths by suicide
27-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced, police say
Women distract Fresno monks, steal safe with $35,000, deputies say
Equipment stolen from Hoover High School baseball team
Newsom moves to dismantle death row at San Quentin
Third alleged gang member arrested for deadly Ducor shootout
Show More
What dry January means for Central California farmers
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Fresno's Tower District seeing uptick in car break-ins
Newsom criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
Major renovations coming to Hanford's Longfield Center
More TOP STORIES News