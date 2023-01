Investigation underway following business fire in Tulare County

Investigators are trying to determine what started the flames on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter Friday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a commercial fire in Tulare County.

Flames erupted, just before 11:30 Friday night on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter.

These pictures were shared by the Tulare County Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames before they spread to nearby structures and trees.

No injuries were reported.