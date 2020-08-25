wildfire

Virtual community meeting scheduled Tuesday as Castle Fire burns in Tulare Co.

The wildfire has burned approximately 5,000 acres.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Castle Fire continues to burn toward the Inyo National Forest after lightning sparked the blaze last Friday.

The wildfire has burned approximately 5,000 acres east of the Giant Sequoia National Monument in Tulare County.

On Sunday, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued voluntary evacuations for the areas of Camp Nelson and Ponderosa.

Resources are still being called in to support the firefight and contain the flames.

Firefighters are working on the ground while using aircraft to hit the fire from above.

A virtual community meeting will be held to provide updates on the fire on Tuesday night. The meeting will be streamed on the Sequoia National Forest and Tulare County Fire Facebook pages at 6 p.m.
