wildfire

SQF Complex Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Forest, voluntary evacuations still in effect

The complex formed after two wildfires, the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, merged together on Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest grew in size and has now scorched more than 15,000 acres.

The complex formed after two wildfires, the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, merged together on Tuesday.

The lightning-sparked flames are burning farther into the Golden Trout Wilderness in the national forest toward Inyo National Forest.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the county has put out a volunteer evacuation notice, with crews going door to door to check on people in the Ponderosa area.

"Again, at this time, it's voluntary and I'm also staying in regular contact with Tulare County Fire Chief who indicated the fire has taken a turn for the positive, who continue to hold still with the volunteer evacuation notice," Boudreaux said.

Fire officials say cabins in the Trout Meadow area are threatened. On Monday morning, crews evacuated several hikers from the fire area.

Sheriff Boudreaux also says the voluntary evacuation order should not be taken lightly, and residents should be ready to evacuate if the fire takes another turn toward them.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Resources are still being called in to support the firefight and contain the flames. Firefighters are working on the ground while using aircraft to hit the fire from above.

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across California here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysequoia national parksequoia national forestbrush firefirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Castle Fire, Shotgun Fire blend together, blaze at 14,750 acres
2 arrested days after trailer stolen from Visalia family who fled wildfire
Impacts of wildfires cause a slight setback for local winemaker
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested days after trailer stolen from Visalia family who fled wildfire
Videos show shocking change in Valley's air quality
Immanuel Schools can stay open for now, court rules
Smoke alarm triggered inside Fresno medical manufacturing warehouse
Woman killed after fire tears through mobile home in Fresno
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
Show More
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Fresno mental health checkup: the impact of COVID, poor air quality
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Central California coronavirus cases
New bill would help supply California cities with PPE after COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News