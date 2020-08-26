SQF Complex Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Forest, voluntary evacuations still in effect

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest grew in size and has now scorched more than 15,000 acres.The complex formed after two wildfires, the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, merged together on Tuesday.The lightning-sparked flames are burning farther into the Golden Trout Wilderness in the national forest toward Inyo National Forest.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the county has put out a volunteer evacuation notice, with crews going door to door to check on people in the Ponderosa area."Again, at this time, it's voluntary and I'm also staying in regular contact with Tulare County Fire Chief who indicated the fire has taken a turn for the positive, who continue to hold still with the volunteer evacuation notice," Boudreaux said.Fire officials say cabins in the Trout Meadow area are threatened. On Monday morning, crews evacuated several hikers from the fire area.Sheriff Boudreaux also says the voluntary evacuation order should not be taken lightly, and residents should be ready to evacuate if the fire takes another turn toward them.Resources are still being called in to support the firefight and contain the flames. Firefighters are working on the ground while using aircraft to hit the fire from above.