SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres

The complex formed after two wildfires, the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, merged together earlier this week.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest has now scorched 20,769 acres and is 0% contained.

Officials say flames jumped the Kern River and are moving toward Overlook Mountain and Kern Ridge.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the county has put out a volunteer evacuation notice, with crews going door to door to check on people in the Ponderosa area.

"Again, at this time, it's voluntary and I'm also staying in regular contact with Tulare County Fire Chief who indicated the fire has taken a turn for the positive, who continue to hold still with the volunteer evacuation notice," Boudreaux said.

Sheriff Boudreaux also says the voluntary evacuation order should not be taken lightly, and residents should be ready to evacuate if the fire takes another turn toward them.

Fire officials say cabins and trails in Trout Meadow, Lloyd Meadow Road, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, Peppermint Fire Station and the Jerky Mountain Trailhead are threatened.

Trails in surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution. On Monday morning, crews evacuated several hikers from the fire area.

