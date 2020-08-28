SQF Complex Fire chars 23,625 acres in Sequoia National Forest, 0% contained

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are trying to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County.The SQF Complex Fire has now scorched 23,625 acres and is 0% contained.Officials say flames jumped the Kern River and are moving toward Overlook Mountain and Kern Ridge.The complex formed after two wildfires, the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, merged together earlier this week.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the county has put out a volunteer evacuation notice, with crews going door to door to check on people in the Ponderosa area."Again, at this time, it's voluntary and I'm also staying in regular contact with Tulare County Fire Chief who indicated the fire has taken a turn for the positive, who continue to hold still with the volunteer evacuation notice," Boudreaux said.Fire officials say cabins and trails in Trout Meadow, Lloyd Meadow Road, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, Peppermint Fire Station and the Jerky Mountain Trailhead are threatened.Trails in surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution. On Monday morning, crews evacuated several hikers from the fire area.Crews hope to have the blaze contained by September 12.