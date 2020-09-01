SQF Complex Fire brings smoke to Central Valley, 1% contained

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters and bulldozer operators are working to build a containment line around the SQF Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.The combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires has charred 37,728 since the flames were sparked by lightning last week.As of Tuesday, the wildfire is 1% contained.Fire crews also say light winds in the area will likely keep smoke trapped in the Central Valley.Evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles Camp. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.Authorities say 242 structures are currently threatened.Trails in surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution after hikers were rescued last week.