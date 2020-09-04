'We are doing the best we possibly can': Hundreds of firefighters battling SQF Complex Fire, 1% contained

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County is still only 1% as of Friday morning.Officials held a virtual meeting on Thursday night to update residents and fire evacuees on the firefight status.More than 46,000 acres have been destroyed by the combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires, which broke out last month.Hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock on containment lines."We have 630 personnel assigned to this fire. We hope to get more resources, but we have some very extreme fire conditions, especially in Northern California, that does limit the number of resources that we have available here. We are doing the best we possibly can," said Sequoia National Forest Supervisor, Teresa Benson.A majority of the fire is burning in the Sequoia National Forest but flames have also spread into the Inyo National Forest. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is monitoring the "stubborn" wildfire as it continues to grow.Fire officials say the flames still threaten structures. It's not known when evacuees will be able to return to their homes.Evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles Camp. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.The following road closures are in effect: Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Hwy 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.