$3,000 in equipment stolen from Tulare County church, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thieves attacked a South Valley church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the property.Deputies say yard tools, stereos, propane tanks and AC units were taken from the church at Springville Avenue and Conner Street Wednesday.In all, investigators say the crooks grabbed $3,000 in stolen items.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.