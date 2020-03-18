Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County.Health officials say the person is over 65 years old and is believed to have contracted it through direct contact.Those over 65 years old are considered to be more of a vulnerable population with the coronavirus.There are now eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with five in Tulare County, two in Fresno County and one in Madera County.