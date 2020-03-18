Coronavirus

Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County.

Health officials say the person is over 65 years old and is believed to have contracted it through direct contact.

Those over 65 years old are considered to be more of a vulnerable population with the coronavirus.

There are now eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with five in Tulare County, two in Fresno County and one in Madera County.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countycoronavirustulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News