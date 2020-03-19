Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to seven.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

The department said both cases were discovered at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Officials say the sixth patient is between the ages of 18-24. Doctors have not yet determined how they contracted the virus.

The seventh patient contracted the virus while traveling and is between the ages of 25-40.

The health department said the community is at "a higher level of risk" and should take precautions.

"Though cases may be expanding, but our actions can slow the spread of the virus," Dr. Karen Haught, Public Health Officer said in a news release. "Although we are used to coming together during a crisis, for this particular health crisis we do need to stay apart to help slow the spread of this illness."

The Central Valley now has a total of 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthcoronavirustulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News