FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new free coronavirus testing site is opening for Tulare County residents on Wednesday, health officials say.
The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency partnered with OptumServe to open the new site at the International Agri-Center on Laspina Street in Tulare.
The site opens on September 2 and will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.
You can make appointments to be tested for COVID-19 by calling 1-888-634-1123, or through an online portal by clicking here.
Two other free COVID-19 testing sites are available through OptumServe in Tulare County, including one in Dinuba and another in Porterville.
Tulare International Agri-Center Social Hall
4500 S. Laspina St.
Tulare, CA
Open Wednesday - Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building
249 S. Alta Ave.
Dinuba, CA
Open Monday - Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm
Porterville Veterans Memorial Building
1900 W. Olive Ave.
Porterville, CA
Open Monday - Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm
Free coronavirus testing site opening in Tulare on Wednesday
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News