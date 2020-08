Free coronavirus testing site opening in Tulare on Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new free coronavirus testing site is opening for Tulare County residents on Wednesday, health officials say.The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency partnered with OptumServe to open the new site at the International Agri-Center on Laspina Street in Tulare.The site opens on September 2 and will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.You can make appointments to be tested for COVID-19 by calling 1-888-634-1123, or through an online portal by clicking here Two other free COVID-19 testing sites are available through OptumServe in Tulare County, including one in Dinuba and another in Porterville.4500 S. Laspina St.Tulare, CAOpen Wednesday - Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm249 S. Alta Ave.Dinuba, CAOpen Monday - Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm1900 W. Olive Ave.Porterville, CAOpen Monday - Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm